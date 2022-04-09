Tata Safari 2022 Variants Explained: Price, Mileage, Features, Colours and More

Tata Safari 2022: The Tata Safari has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market since the early 2000s. So when the Indian automakers announced a new-gen version of Safari last year, it was received with great response from the buyers. It was not just another facelift but a complete revamp of Safari. The reworked exteriors marked the new design language for the SUV inspired by Tata’s other SUV, Harrier. The new Safari is loaded with all modern safety and convenience features along with a premium finish for the interiors.

The new-gen Safari is offered with a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine unit delivering an output of 170 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. So, buyers at least don’t have to stress about selecting the engine unit but making a call between the seven variants of Safari is not going to be easy.

First up is the base model, Safari XE which comes with a base price of Rs 15.02 lakh (ex-showroom). And with that, the buyers get features like, tilt & telescopic adjust steering, projector headlamps, daytime running lamps, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, hill control, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), traction control and 16-inch steel wheels. The buyers also get AC went for the second and third-row passengers, with reclining second-row seats and 50:50 split in the third row.

With a price of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh over the XE variant, the Safari XM offers 7-inch touchscreen infotainment and a 6 speaker audio system with steering mounted control. The vehicle gets follow me home headlamps, fog lamps, rear parking sensor display, and Driver seat height adjust. The Safari XM comes with three driving modes, Eco, City & Sport in addition to all features of the base model.

Add another Rs 1.5 lakh and you get the XT variant of Safari loaded with features like Auto climate control, 8 speaker audio system, LED DRLs, auto headlamps and wipers, power-folding wing mirrors, rear centre armrest, keyless entry, ambient lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, tyre pressure monitoring system, rearview camera, cruise control, android Auto & Apple CarPlay Connectivity and iRA Connected Car Technology.

With Rs 80,000 premium over Safari XT price, you get a panoramic sunroom in the Safari XT +. For a little more than Rs 90,000 over the price of the XT + variant, you are offered Safari XZ with options like Oyster White leatherette upholstery, Xenon HID projector headlamps, fog lamps with cornering function, terrain Response Modes – Normal, Rough & Wet, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 9 speaker JBL audio system (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters & Subwoofer) with Amplifier, part-digital instrument cluster with 7.0-inch TFT display, 6 Airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, 6 way electrically adjustable driver seat, electronic parking brake with Auto Hold and Auto-dimming rearview mirror.

With the XZ+ variant, you get all features of Safari XZ+ with a panoramic sunroof and middle row captain seats for almost Rs 1 lakh premium.

There are also other Dark and Adventures of Safari sporting a few cosmetic upgrades in the interiors and exteriors.

Starting with Rs 15.02 lakh for the base model, Tata Safari prices go up to Rs 23.32 lakh for the XZA Plus Gold automatic variant.

