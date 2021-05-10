Tata Safari, Harrier Prices Hikes by Upto Rs 36,000 Due to Rise in Input Costs

Tata Motors has rolled out a price surge throughout its vehicle series starting May 8. However, for individuals who had booked their SUVs on or before May 7, the regular price continues to remain in effect.

The vehicle price change falls in the average span of 1.8 percent. This differs depending on the model and variant. The president of Tata Motor's passenger vehicle's business, Shailesh Chandra, stated that the hike in prices of materials, such as precious metals and steel requires us to move a portion of it by an escalation in the cost of the company's products. The company has also hiked the prices of its popular Nexon, Altroz, Tigor and Tiago models.

Tata Motors has not increased the prices of its entry-level Harrier MT XE which comes at a price tag of Rs 14,29,900. The XM MT variant of the model, which also remains in significant demand among SUV lovers has observed a price hike of 2.39 percent. The SUV now retails at a price tag of Rs 15,61,900 as compared to Rs 15,25,500 previously.

For the Safari SUV, the price surge varies from Rs 29,500 for the XE MT version while all other variants are now more expensive by Rs 35,500. The Safari XE MT is priced at just below Rs 15 lakhs, according to rushlane.com.

The Safari XM MT comes at a price tag of Rs 16,36,400. The XT is available for Rs 17,81,400 while the Xt+ incurs a price tag of Rs 18,61,400. The xZ+is listed at Rs 20,35,400 and the XZ comes at a price tag of Rs19,51,400.

The XZ+ ADV model now costs Rs 20,56,400. The Safari AT XMA is being retailed at Rs 17,61,400 and the XZA AT is will cost you Rs 20,76,400. The topmost variant, XZA+ will now cost Rs 21,25,900.

