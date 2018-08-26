Tata Safari Storme GS800 for Indian Army with Matte Green Paint: 1500th Unit Rolled-Out

A proud moment for Tata Motors today as we celebrate the rollout of our 1500th Tata GS800 Safari Storme for the Indian Armed Forces. #ConnectingAspirations pic.twitter.com/lC6tLeGqTs — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) August 25, 2018

Tata Safari Storme 4x4 has completed a total trial duration of fifteen months in various terrains across the country. (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has rolled-out 1500th unit of Safari Storme GS800 (General Service 800) made for the Indian Armed Forces from the company's manufacturing plant in Pune, Maharashtra. Earlier, Tata Motors bagged an order to supply 3192 Safari Stormes to the Indian Army to replace the ageing Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, that has been serving the Army for long now. So far, 1300 units of the 4x4 SUV made to tackle harsh terrains has been delivered and the Indian auto major is nearing 50 per cent of its delivery target.Commenting on the roll-out of the 1500th Tata GS800 Safari Storme, Vernon Noronha, Vice President, Defence & Government Business, Tata Motors Limited said, "We, at Tata Motors, take immense pride to roll-out the 1500th GS800 Safari Storme of the 3192 order for the Indian Army. This modern SUV - Tata GS800 is specially customized to meet the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. The continued faith bestowed by the country's security forces in Tata Motors is a reflection of our pedigree & aspiration to serve the nations challenging requirements on the frontlines."The criteria set by the Indian Army for the vehicle selection were - hard top, 800 kg payload capacity and air conditioning and the Tata Safari Storme with a cool matte green paintjob successfully met all the conditions set by one of the largest armies of the world.The Indian Army version of the Tata Safari Storme comes with a few differences as compared to the standard roadgoing model. Apart from the matte paintjob, there are black out lamps mounted on the front and rear bumper that projects a horizontal light beam. All these changes add to the stealth value of the Safari Storme.The chrome bits like the grille, exhaust tips, etc. have been blacked out to avoid reflection. There’s also a large hook at the rear to mount a trailer and a canister mount on the rear fenders. The military version of the Tata Safari Storme also gets a radio antenna on the bonnet.Apart from the visual changes, Tata Motors has made some minor mechanical changes to the car, including better underbody protection and beefier suspension. The engine remains the same 2.2-litre diesel unit that makes 154 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of peak torque. All the army versions will come standard with four wheel drive and with both a low range and a high range option along with a 6-speed manual gearbox.