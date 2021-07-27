Tata Safari SUV Achieves New Milestone, 10,000th Unit Rolls Out of Pune Facility

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand today rolled out the 10,000th unit of the all new Safari from its manufacturing facility in Pune. Despite all restrictions, after the 100th rollout in February 2021, the last 9,900 units of the new Safari were rolled out in less than four months, a remarkable feat achieved, on the back of strong response from the customers as the brand grows in popularity by the day.

Tata Safari is an extended version of the Harrier. From the front, it looks similar to the Harrier SUV, the only exception being a slightly redesigned bumper in the rear. However, there is a considerable change in the roofline and space inside the SUV — the height has been raised and the rear has a more upright position, creating more space. The rear also includes new-look tail-lamps. In terms of length, the Safari is longer and taller than the Harrier by 63mm and 80mm, respectively. To keep the look distinct and different from the Harrier, the Safari will have the option of new colours.

While the Safari shares the same wheelbase as the Harrier at 2,741mm, initially it will be offered only as a two-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive and electric versions are in the offing in future. When it comes to the engine, the Safari will be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine from the Harrier. This engine can produce 170bhp of power and 350Nm of torque.

The new Safari’s dashboard design and interiors are similar to the Harrier. It will have an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, sunroof and push-button start. It will also have an electronic handbrake.

Speaking on this milestone, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone for the new Safari in a span of four months. Not to mention, we have achieved this landmark during one of the toughest periods our country has endured in its long history. The 10000th feat validates the collective hard work put in by various teams responsible for the rebirth of this illustrious model. The Safari in its new avatar takes forward the brand’s rich legacy by combining Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, the architecture derived from Land Rover’s renowned D8 platform – the gold standard among SUVs worldwide. This iconic brand is already leading the segment and we are delighted with our customers’ response. We thank our customers for their continued trust in the brand. We will continue to keep our New Forever range refreshed catering to the ever-evolving needs of our customers.”

