Tata Safari SUV Digitally Rendered to Give it Off-Roading Prowess, Looks Stunning

The next-gen Tata Safari was launched earlier this year in February. While it offers a lot of features and has become a comfortable yet powerful SUV, it misses out on features such as 4×4 and body-on-frame, thus missing many off-roading capabilities. Many were disappointed at the lack of these features and have taken it upon themselves to complete such requirements. Here is such an example with a digitally rendered image where the new Tata Safari has a ton of off-roading capabilities created by Zephyr Designz. It features extensive digital modifications or an already amazing car.

The first thing you will notice is the Lime Green paint job, which is both distinctive and appealing. From the front, a new off-road bumper with an incorporated electric winch and two tow hooks can be seen. It also has an inbuilt bull bar and an additional LED light bar. The headlights, foglamps, and front grille have not been changed. An additional LED light bar has been placed at the top of the front windshield. On the top, a bespoke top box has been installed, and the roof rails have been blackened out.

A new set of blacked-out alloy wheels with knobby tyres can be found on the sides. The tyres are quite large and protrude from the wheel arches. Side stairs, which also serve as rock sliders, have been installed in the SUV. It also has ORVMs that are blacked out and have integrated LED turn indicators.

A tailgate-mounted ladder lends this SUV an old-school appearance in the back. A chrome strip between the taillights and a unique rear bumper is also added to the tailgate. The latter also has chrome accents and a tow hitch. Closer investigation reveals a rear differential, indicating that this digital model is equipped with a 4WD/AWD system.

The Tata Safari is driven by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak power and torque. There are two transmission alternatives: a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. This engine is strong enough to power a four-wheel-drive system, but the manufacturer only sells it in a front-wheel-drive form.

