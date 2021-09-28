Tata Safari SUV Gets Price Revision, Features Updated on Select Variants: Details Here

Ever since the production line of the Indian auto giant, Tata Motors, sped up with the acquirement of companies like Range Rover and Jaguar, the company has never failed to amaze its customers with exciting designs and cutting-edge technology in their cars. And the company does not seem to look back.

Tata Motors launched the next generation Tata Safari, with all-new dynamics and high-tech features. Available in six attractive trims – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+ – the Tata Safari has borrowed some of its fluid edges from the equally-loved Tata Harrier. Recently, the company also launched the Tata Safari Gold Edition, containing shades of gold in the form of cosmetic tweaks.

Tata Motors has loaded the mean machine with more features and taken the weight of the tech-loaded package up a notch. However, it is to note that with the addition of the top-end features to some of the mid-variants, the price has also increased by Rs.7000 to Rs.12000.

Tata Safari Revised Prices.

Starting with the XT and XT+ variants, Tata Motors is now offering these tarmac-trotters with Air Purifier, which in today’s day and age is extremely crucial. Coming to the variant just below the top-end gold edition – XZ, XZ+, XZA, XZA+ – the car is now equipped with Air Purifier, Wireless Phone Charger, and Wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

Tata Motors, by introducing these features, has made their models a tad bit homogenous, except for one feature that still makes the gold edition distinct, i.e., Ventilated Car Seats. Although the new features proliferate the drool-worthiness of the car, the already equipped features, too, make it a desirable option for car buffs.

These include bi-Xenon headlamps, an 8.8-inch infotainment screen, ABS, EBD, and ESC. Under the hood, the Tata Safari packs a 2-litre diesel engine able enough to churn out 350Nm torque and 167bhp of power after pairing with a 6-speed gearbox.

