Tata Safari to Make a Comeback on January 26 as a 7-Seater Harrier-Based SUV, Earlier Known as Gravitas

Tata Motors has announced today that it is bringing back its iconic brand ‘Safari’ with its forthcoming flagship SUV, (codenamed as the Gravitas). Tata Safari, earlier known as Gravitas will be a 7-seater SUV based on the Harrier and will derive same set of features, engine options and even the same OMEGARC platform sourced from Land Rover. Tata Safari has been a iconic brand name in India since last 20 years.

Announcing the formal branding of its forthcoming SUV as the ‘Tata Safari’, Mr. Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, “We are proud and elated to re-introduce our flagship SUV–Safari. The Safari, an iconic brand with a strong following, has been the most sought after SUV on Indian roads for well over two decades. In its new avatar, the Safari will appeal to the socially active, fun loving customers who seek out unique experiences and adventure. Its design, performance, versatility, features, and long lasting build quality, reinforce the SUV lifestyle to provide unending pleasure. We are confident that the launch of the Safari will once again re-energise the market, amplifying its cult status.”

The all-new Safari will combine Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language with the OMEGARC architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover. This adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future.

Tata Safari will be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as in the Harrier and will have both manual and automatic gearbox options.

The Tata Safari will be launched January 26 and the booking for the new Safari will begin shortly.