Tata Sierra at Auto Expo 2020: Pratap Bose Explains the Design of Electric SUV Concept - Watch Video

Tata Motors surprised everyone at the 2020 Auto Expo by announcing the resurrection of one of its most popular models in the country. In the early 90s, the Tata Sierra was hailed as one of the most potent SUVs in India. The three-door SUV's design was way ahead of its time and to hark back at the same, the company unveiled it in an electric variant at the expo. Needless to say, we as surprised as you. Hence, a conversation with the company's Vice President of Global Design, Pratap Bose was in order.

Watch Video:

To begin with, Tata has built the Sierra EV concept on its ALFA ARC platform. The concept looks butch with squared wheel arches that we thought looks eerily similar to the Land Rover Defender. However, the highlight of the product would be the same gigantic glass area that we say on its predecessor back in the day.

As the trend goes, the new Sierra too comes with a single-flowing LED taillight that spans across the boot. With the addition of an electric powertrain, Tata has made the car future-proof shedding light on a possible production-spec that will soon go under production.

On the inside, the Sierra concept's cabin has a lounge-like seating area with luxurious seats and a front passenger seat that can turn around to face the rear. Dimension wise, the car measures 4150mm in length, 1,820mm in width 1.675mm in height and a wheelbase of 2.450mm.

