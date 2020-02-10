Tata Sierra Electric Concept SUV Official Video Released - Watch Here

Tata surprised the crowd at the 2020 Auto Expo by bringing back the iconic Sierra badge in an electric avatar. The SUV stood among Tata's strong electric vehicle lineup that included models such as the Altroz EV. The Sierra shot to fame back in the day with a design language that was radical form the rest of the traditional offerings by a mile. The new car has been teased by the company in an official video that was uploaded recently.

To begin with, Tata has built the Sierra EV concept on its ALFA ARC platform. The concept looks butch with squared wheel arches that we thought looks eerily similar to the Land Rover Defender. However, the highlight of the product would be the same gigantic glass area that we say on its predecessor back in the day.

As the trend goes, the new Sierra comes with a single-flowing LED taillight that spans across the boot. With the addition of an electric powertrain, Tata has made the car future-proof shedding light on a possible production-spec that will soon go under production.

On the inside, the Sierra concept's cabin has a lounge-like seating area with luxurious seats and a front passenger seat that can turn around to face the rear. Dimension wise, the car measures 4150mm in length, 1,820mm in width 1.675mm in height and a wheelbase of 2.450mm.

