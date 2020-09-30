Tata Signa 5525.S 4x2 Launched in India, Gets 55-Tonne Gross Combination Weight Capacity

Tata Motors has launched the Signa 5525.S in 4x2 segment. The Signa 5525.S 4x2’s comes with 55 tonne of GCW and is designed with Tata Motors’ Power of 6 philosophy empowering customers with the power of enhanced performance, lower total cost of ownership, higher comfort and convenience; thereby improving the revenue and reduction operating cost at the same time.

The Signa 5525.S 4x2 prime mover is powered by Cummins 6.7-litre engine with a power rating of 250hp and torque rating of 950Nm from 1000-1800rpm. The drivetrain is designed with industry-proven G1150 9-speed gearbox, 430mm dia. organic clutch and heavy-duty RA110 rear axle with enhanced pulling power; designed for demanding terrain and multiple application requirements. The Signa 5525.S is equipped with 3 distinct drive modes – Light, Medium and Heavy, coupled with Gear shift Advisor to ensure optimum power and torque selection, based on the load and terrain, and on-drive coaching for right gear selection ensuring high fuel efficiency and the lowest total cost of operations in its segment.

The new model is available with the Signa cabin offering 3-way mechanically adjustable driving seat, spacious sleeper berth, tilt & telescopic steering system and ample utility space. The Signa 5525.S’ suspended cabin is claimed to provide lower NVH characteristics and a comfortable ride on tough terrains. The air conditioning system coupled with Ambient Air Temperature sensor assures comfortable all-weather driving and lower fuel consumption. The crash-tested cabin, high seating position, bigger daylight opening, rear-view mirror, blind spot mirror, solid steel 3-piece bumper make it one of the safest cabins to drive. Moreover, new technology advanced features like Engine Brake and iCGT brake gives greater vehicle control and lowers the maintenance costs. It also comes with the standard fitment of Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management, to further increase the uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership.