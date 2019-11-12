Tata Steel Deploys 40 Tata Tigor EVs for Employees in Jamshedpur

As part of its Go-Green initiative, Tata Steel has taken the lead to introduce a fleet of electric vehicles for its employee transportation in Jamshedpur. The company has partnered with Tata Motors to deploy 40 Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs). The first batch of Tigor EVs was handed over by the Tata Motors’ team to Tata Steel officials, at the company’s plant in Jamshedpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “We are delighted to partner with Tata Steel on their pragmatic initiative of inducting zero-emission vehicles in their fleet in Jamshedpur. We are confident that the Tigor EV will comprehensively address the mobility needs of the firm in an economical and eco-friendly manner. We remain committed to the sustainable mobility mission and will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country.”

The Tigor EV recently got an update that bumped up its range to 213km on a single charge. The car was launched in 3 variants – XE+, XM+ and XT+ – for both fleet and personal segment customers. The new Tigor EV will be available across 30 cities, at a starting price of Rs. 9.44 lakh for fleet and Rs 12.59 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (after deducting Govt. subsidies). This vehicle qualifies for a FAME II incentive for eligible commercial customers.