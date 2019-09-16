Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Tata Sumo Axed After 25-Year-Old Run, Unavailable at Dealerships Anymore

Being a 25-year-old nameplate in the company’s line-up there were plenty of aspects that did not work in the model's favour for the future.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tata Sumo Axed After 25-Year-Old Run, Unavailable at Dealerships Anymore
Tata Sumo Gold. (Image source: Tata Motors)
Loading...

After a long run of 25 years, Tata Motors has pulled the plug of its famed SUV Sumo. The car went on sale in 1994 and shone brightly in the company’s lineup during its reign. While Tata has not issued any official word regarding the same, the car has been discontinued from its dealerships.

Being a 25-year-old nameplate in the company’s line-up there were plenty pointers that did not work in the model's favour for the future. Firstly, the car could not meet with the new AIS 145 safety norms and neither was Tata planning on upgrading the same. Secondly, the car did not comply with the BNVSAP (Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program) that have been the reason for the end of the line for several models including the Maruti Omni and Gypsy.

Thirdly, the car saw its end in light of the upcoming BS-VI emission norms. At the moment, the Tata Sumo ships with the BS-VI-compliant 3.0-litre diesel engine that delivered 85PS and 250Nm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram