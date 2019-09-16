Tata Sumo Axed After 25-Year-Old Run, Unavailable at Dealerships Anymore

After a long run of 25 years, Tata Motors has pulled the plug of its famed SUV Sumo. The car went on sale in 1994 and shone brightly in the company’s lineup during its reign. While Tata has not issued any official word regarding the same, the car has been discontinued from its dealerships.

Being a 25-year-old nameplate in the company’s line-up there were plenty pointers that did not work in the model's favour for the future. Firstly, the car could not meet with the new AIS 145 safety norms and neither was Tata planning on upgrading the same. Secondly, the car did not comply with the BNVSAP (Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program) that have been the reason for the end of the line for several models including the Maruti Omni and Gypsy.

Thirdly, the car saw its end in light of the upcoming BS-VI emission norms. At the moment, the Tata Sumo ships with the BS-VI-compliant 3.0-litre diesel engine that delivered 85PS and 250Nm.

