Tata Takes Jibe at Maruti Suzuki After Swift Scores Zero Latin NCAP Safety Rating

Indian Automotive Giant and the owner of elite brands like Jaguar and Range Rover, Tata, is a big conglomerate and an equally big fan of digs and roasts. The company is known for keeping its rivals in front of the comedic crosshair and firing brutal shots.

The most recent victim is the Maruti Suzuki’s Swift, a widely popular hatchback among Indian citizens. The car recently went under NCAP safety testing and failed to gain a number. Tata took this opportunity and tried to make the most out of it.

In a picture of Tata Motors Cars, one of the official handles of Tata automotive, it says, “Don’t Gamble On Safety,” and has five stars with highlighted zeroes on all the stars. The picture also has a slot machine flashing letters – S, I, W, T, F – which is a jumbled form of ‘Swift.’ Tata, the caption, writes, “Latest NCAP safety tests show that it’s not safe to ride ‘Swift’ly,” taking an open dig at the Maruti Suzuki model.

Tata’s roasting abilities come from the confidence that the company has in its models such as the Tata Nexon, Tata Altroz, and Tata Tiago, which have got five, five, and four-star safety ratings by NCAP. The ratings make the Tata line-up the safest cars in the country. This is not the first time that Tata has targeted their rivals. The company has in the past made fun of vehicles like the Maruti S-Press, Wagon R, and Hyundai NIOS.

However, Tata’s rivals also do not sit back and take all the hits and sometimes retaliate with hilarious memes. The plot of those memes is based on the sales ratings of other companies’ models, which have not dipped despite the low safety ratings.

Tata is all set to launch its newest member named ‘Punch’ based on the very safe Tata Altroz. The company is also on the brink of launching its Electric version of Tigor.

