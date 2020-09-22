Tata Tiago Achieves Milestone, Crosses 3 Lakh Units Production Mark

Tata Motors has rolled out the 3,00,000th Tiago from its Sanand facility in Gujarat. Launched in 2016, the Tata Tiago was the first product under the IMPACT design philosophy and brought to the market a host of segment-first features at the time of its launch.

Adding to its laurels, the Tiago is not only Tata Motors’ most awarded car but it also became the highest-selling hatchback in the country in August 2018. Earlier this year, the Company launched the BS6 version of the car as a part of Tata Motors’ New Forever range, which also became the recipient of the 4-star adult safety rating, awarded by the Global NCAP, adding another feather to its cap. Equipped with best in class safety features such as Dual Air Bags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Corner Stability Control (CSC) & Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Rear Parking Assist and much more as standard across variants, the Tiago is undoubtedly the safest car in its segment.

The interior gets a mild update over its predecessor for freshness. The most major update inside the cabin is of course a full digital instrument cluster as well as a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto alongside other connectivity options like USB and AUX-IN.

The Tiago facelift gets a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. The engine can be had in botfive-speed manual and five-speed AMT options.