Tata Tiago and Tigor Gets Digital Instrument Cluster, Prices Start at Rs 5.84 Lakh
The addition of the digital instrument cluster was earlier speculated to arrive with the mid-life facelift of the car.
The Tata Tiago. (Image: News18.com)
Tata Motors has launched the Tiago and Tigor with a fully-digital instrument cluster at Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 6.99 lakh respectively. The new addition was earlier speculated to arrive with the mid-life facelift of the car. The new cluster is a monochrome unit which comes with a tachometer on the left-side border, a driver’s information display in the mid-top and a speedometer at the centre of the unit and a gauge on the right side border.
The Tata Tiago is currently on sale across seven grades and the Tigor in 6 grades. However, the new digital instrument cluster is only available in XZ+ and XZA+ grades of these cars. The Tiago and Tigor ships with Tata’s latest design language and comes with an array for features.
Digital instrument cluster for Tata Tiago and Tigor. (Image source: Indian Autos Blog)
In terms of mechanicals, both the Tiago and Tigor gets a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron Petrol engine that puts out 83bhp and 114Nm of torque through a five-speed manual transmission. On option is also the 1.05-litre Revotorq three-cylinder engine that puts out 69 bhp and a peak torque of 140 Nm and similar to the petrol variant, the diesel to is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.
