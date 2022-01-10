Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG Set to Launch in India on January 19: All You Need to Know

The CNG variants of Tata Motors' Tiago and Tigor have been in the pipeline for a long time now. The booking for Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG was already underway at the select dealerships and now Tata has confirmed that the launch date. The upcoming offering will officially be unveiled on January 19 marking Tata's debut in the CNG passenger vehicle segment. The CNG passenger vehicle segment currently has offerings from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai only

The upcoming CNG versions of Tata Tiago and Tigor are unlikely to sport any major design distinction from their non-CNG siblings except for CNG badging. Tata is expected to extend the CNG offering on the cars' higher variants as well.

The XZ variant of the Tiago CNG is speculated to get features like projector headlamps, fog lamps, a rearview camera and a rear wiper. On the inside, the car should come with a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and a digital instrument cluster offering that has previously been seen on the petrol versions

The CNG version will be based on the petrol offerings of Tiago and Tigor, The petrol offering of the hatchbacks includes a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol unit tuned to deliver an output of 84.8 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

The CNG variants are likely to be a detuned variant of their petrol siblings, however, the exact difference in the output is still not confirmed. While the petrol cars come with the option of an automatic transmission, the CNG variants will be arriving with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Tata is expected to charge a premium of Rs 50,000 to 60,000 over and above the price of the petrol versions of the car. However, confirmation about the pricing is still awaited.

Once launched, the Tiago CNG will be up and against rivals like Hyundai Santro CNG, Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG and others. The Tigor CNG on the other hand will compete with its sole rival Hyundai Aura CNG.

