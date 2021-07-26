Tata Tiago Concept Render as a WRC Rally Car Looks Nothing Short of Menacing

Concept rally cars are a fun way to depict how a normal car would look if it were made into a rally car. So is the case with this Tata Tiago. Tiago is an entry-level car by Tata which competes with Maruti Celerio and Hyundai Santro. Tata is one of the world’s leading manufacturers in terms of quality and performance and even launched a performance version of Tiago, which was later discontinued as it did not do well in the market. Looking at the render for the concept rally car, it shows how Tiago would look like if it were a WRD Rally car.

The video and render images have been made by Bimble Designs, in which the artist has completely turned the regular Tata Tiago hatchback into a full-on hardcore rally car. The concept car is known as the Tata Tiago WRC Rally Edition and has some huge changes to it.

The wheels have been upgraded to bigger rally wheels with low profile tyres. After that, the hatchback’s front and rear fenders were modified. It was done to fit the large wheels. The fenders are constructed in such a manner that the automobile becomes more aerodynamic.

The automobile was then lowered, and body skirting was added to the front bumper and sides to emphasize the lowered appearance. The front grille, headlights, and fog lamps have not been altered. The headlamps have been smoked, and the lower grille is now larger than the original model.

Overall, the hatchback appears to be broader and more muscular than the original model. A redesigned hood is among the other modifications to the vehicle. It has two air vents that are held in place by hood pins.

Also Watch:

A roof scoop has been added, as well as a massive spoiler at the back. The tail lamps have been blacked out, and there is also a diffuser at the back. Because this is intended to appear like a rally vehicle, the car will also include a roll cage, bucket seats, and other amenities that are now available on the Tiago will be deleted. This truly completes the car’s appearance.

The final render is noticeably different and more athletic than the standard version. The hatchback’s matte black and grey exterior gives it a sporty appearance. The livery of Red Bull, Total, and Tata Motors may also be visible on the car at times. The render is stunning, and the artist was successful in transforming a standard hatchback into a rally vehicle.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here