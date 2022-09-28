Tata Tiago EV Launched in India at Rs 8.49 Lakh, Claims upto 312 Km Range Per Charge

Tata Motors has launched its latest electric car in India – the Tata Tiago EV. It has been launched with two battery size options and comes with an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh for the smaller 12.2 kWh battery pack and Rs 9.09 lakh for the larger 24 kWh battery pack. Tata Motors says that this price is applicable for the first 10,000 customers who book the Tiago EV. Amongst this lot, 2,000 slots have been kept for already existing customers of the Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV. The bookings for the Tata Tiago EV open on October 10 and the deliveries will start in January 2023.

The Tata Tiago EV comes with the Ziptron architecture from Tata Motors and as a result, the battery pack and the motor get an IP67 waterproof rating. The company will be providing a warranty of 8 years or 1.6 lakh kilometres, whichever comes first.

Tata Motors also claims that this makes the Tiago EV capable of going from 0-60 km/h in just 5.7 seconds thanks to the 55 kW motor that is mated to the long-range battery pack. The smaller battery pack, on the other hand, comes with an output of 105 Nm of torque and will do the said sprint slightly slower.

Coming to the charging of the Tiago EV, the car supports the 15A power socket which can be used in case of emergencies. Additionally, the company is providing a 7.2 kW AC charger that is claimed to be able to charge the car fully in 3 hours 36 minutes. Moreover, the Tiago EV also supports DC fast charging which can charge the car from 10-80 percent in 57 minutes.

Do note that the variants with the smaller battery pack only supports the 3.3 kW charger and the 15A power output. The variants with the larger battery pack support both these options as well and additionally, supports the 7.2 kW AC charger as well.

As for the features, the Tata Tiago EV comes with two driving modes – City and Sport, and comes with 4 levels of regenerative braking levels to further enhance the driving experience and help the driver with a slight bump in the range while driving. Tata Motors is also giving 45 connected car features as part of its ZConnect service which includes features like remote air conditioning control, remote geo fencing, vehicle tracking, and vehicle telematics.

The car also gets an 8-speaker Harman infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, leatherette seats, fully automatic air conditioning, rain-sensing wipers, a cooled glovebox, a puncture repair kit, tyre pressure monitoring system, and push-button start-stop.

Tata Motors claims that the Tiago EV will come with a running cost of Rs 1,100 per 1000 Km of driving. As of now, the Tata Tiago EV does not compete directly with any other EV in the Indian market and is positioned uniquely as a modern electric hatchback. It is also the most affordable electric car you can buy in India right now.

