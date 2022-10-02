Tata Tiago EV: Price, Variants and Features Explained

Tata Motors recently launched the Tiago EV hatchback in India. With introductory prices starting at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Tiago EV is the most affordable electric car on sale in India. It is worth noting that these prices are valid for the first 10,000 units with the company saying that 2,000 of these units will be available exclusively to existing Tata EV owners.

Tata Motors is making giant leaps in India’s electric vehicle revolution. The attractive pricing of the Tiago EV is a further step in that direction.

The Tiago EV comes with all the bells and whistles. In fact, Tiago EV gets a number of additional features over its standard internal combustion sibling. When it comes to the powertrain, Tata Motors is offering the Tiago EV with a choice of two battery packs. While the 19.2kWh battery has an MIDC-claimed range of 250km, the 24kWh battery has an MIDC-claimed range of 315km. The electric motor output also varies depending on the battery pack. The smaller unit is paired with a 45 kW motor that churns out 105 Nm of peak torque while the larger pack comes paired with a stronger 55 kW motor which delivers 114 Nm.

Bookings for the Tiago EV will open on October 10 and deliveries will commence in January 2023. The Tiago EV is being offered in four variants – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux.

– Tata Tiago EV XE

The base variant of Tiago EV is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is pretty loaded. The car comes with body coloured bumper, full fabric seat upholstery, electric power steering, digital instrument cluster, iTPMS, blue accents, automatic HVAC, puncture repair kit and adjustable tilt steering wheel.

– Tata Tiago EV XT

This variant is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition to all the features offered in the base variant, the Tiago EV XT gets several creature comforts like body-coloured door handles, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, indicators on wing mirrors, full wheel covers, 7-inch touchscreen, 4-speaker sound system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity, steering mounted controls, smartwatch connectivity with ZConnect, and theatre dimming on headlamps.

– Tata Tiago EV XZ+

The Tiago EV XZ+ with a 24kWh battery and 3.3kW AC charging is priced at Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The trim with 24kWh battery and 7.2kW AC fast charging is priced at Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition to all the features offered in the XT variant, the Tiago EV XZ+ gets projector headlamps, daytime running lamps (DRLs), front fog lamps, hyperstyle 14-inch wheels, knitted headliner, cruise control, rear washer and wiper, rear defogger, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, rear power outlet, cooled glovebox and 4-tweeter plus 4-speaker sound system.

– Tata Tiago EV XZ+ Tech Lux

The Tiago EV XZ+ Tech Lux with a 24kWh battery and 3.3kW AC charging is priced at Rs 12.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The trim with 24kWh battery and 7.2kW AC fast charging is priced at Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The fully loaded Tiago EV gets contrast black roof, leatherette seats, leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, push button start/stop and electric tailgate release.

