Tata Tiago Gets Safer, Will Now Come With Standard Safety Feature Across all Variants
The model now comes with dual airbags, antilock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), corner stability control (CSC) and rear parking sensors as standard.
Tata Tiago XZ+ variant. (Image: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors on Friday launched hatchback Tiago with a range of safety features, with price starting at Rs 4.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The model now comes with dual airbags, antilock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), corner stability control (CSC) and rear parking sensors as standard. In addition to this, the company has also included over speeding and seat belt alerts for both driver and passenger in the car. The Tiago range will also come equipped with seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiters.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr SN Barman - Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “There is a rising trend among car buyers of prioritising safety features while making their purchase. We, at Tata Motors, lay immense emphasis on the presence of safety features in our vehicles. With the Tiago range getting the standard safety upgrade, we remain committed in our vision of building safe vehicles for India. The Tiago was our first product sporting the IMPACT design language which received a brilliant response from the market and with this upgrade, I am sure the brand will stay on top of the consideration set of prospective car buyers.”
(With inputs from PTI)
