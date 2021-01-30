Tata Tiago Limited Edition Launched in India at Rs 5.79 Lakh, Gets Only Manual Transmission

Tata Motors has launched the limited edition Tiago at a price of Rs 5.79 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). This launch will commemorate the first anniversary of Tiago. Building on the XT variant, the Tiago Limited Edition will be available in manual transmission, with three single-tone colours - Flame Red, Pearlescent White & Daytona Grey.

Other notable features come in the form of New 14-inch Bold Black Alloy Wheels, 5-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman that supports 3D Navigation through Navimaps, Reverse Parking Sensor with Display, Voice Command Recognition, Image & Video Playback and Rear Parcel Shelf.

Commenting on the launch of this new variant, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa – Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Since its launch in 2016, the Tiago has been very successful in its segment and has been appreciated by all. Following the same, the product’s BS6 version was introduced in 2020 which also received a 4 star safety rating by GNCAP at launch, making it the safest in its segment. With more than 3.25 lakh happy customers on the road, the Tiago has evidently received tremendous market response. We are confident that through the introduction of this limited period variant and in alignment with our New Forever philosophy, we will continue to bring excitement in this space while catering to the ever evolving demand of our consumers.”