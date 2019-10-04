Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tata Tiago Limited Wizz Edition Launched at Rs 5.40 Lakh in India

The Tiago WIZZ will be available with a 1.2-litre Revotron multi-drive petrol engine.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
Tata Tiago Wizz Limited Edition. (Image source: Tata Motors)
Tata Tiago Wizz Limited Edition. (Image source: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors today announced the launch of its limited-edition Tiago WIZZ at Rs 5.40 lakh (ex-showroom). This product will be the introduction of yet another premium edition under the Tiago portfolio. This edition will bring alive the joy of festivals with many new colors of fun. The Tiago WIZZ will be available with a 1.2-litre Revotron multi-drive petrol engine.

Notable tweaks on the outside come in the form of a black contrasting roof, Orange grille inserts, orange inserts on the wheel with Orange ORVM and a chrome WIZZ badging. On the inside, the fabric seats get orange in deco-stitching, granite black inner door handle, titanium grey shift bezel, titanium grey air vent bezel, orange side and central air vent wing.

Commenting on the introduction the Tiago WIZZ, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The Tiago is one of the most popular cars in its segment and has been on constant growth since its launch. Tiago with over 2.5 lakh happy customers is well received by customers as a Young, Premium and Fun hatchback. This youthful Limited edition will add to the premium and fun quotient of the brand”.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
