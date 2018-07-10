Tata Tiago Long Term Review Final Report: After 9 Months and 12,000 Kilometres

The Tata Tiago is one of the best looking hatchbacks in the country right now. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Tata Tiago's interiors. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

The Tata Tiago has 242-litres of boot space. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

We tested the diesel engine powered variant of the Tata Tiago. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

The Tata Tiago offers one of the best in-car audio experience in its segment. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Tata Tiago from the back. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

The Tata Tiago spent over 12,000 kilometres with us during our testing period. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Now if you were to look back at the recent cars made by Tata Motors, then you would notice that they have been churning out great cars after great cars and all of that started with the Tata Tiago. The car brought along a new design and has since gone on to become one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country. So it wasn’t a surprise when we received several queries as to how is the ownership experience of the car so we spent about 9 months with the car clocking just a bit of 12,000 kilometres to see whether it lives up to the expectations.One of the biggest reasons why the Tiago has become so popular is the exterior design which Tata calls ‘Impact’. There is no over the top aggression in the design approach, no overuse of chrome or body cladding and yet, even with neat and clean lines, the Tiago manages to create a recall value in your mind which helps in making it stand out of the crowd. There’s plenty of attention to details as well, like the smoked 3D headlamps which carry on to the grille’s line and connects it to the bumper line. Overall, it is a design which ages really well and still looks modern even though the competition has updated their cars. The same can be said for the interiors too.There are several shades used inside the cabin – chrome, piano black, a two-tone dashboard and silver accents – but they are all used in the right places and in the right amount. The build quality is well, decent at best, but the layout of the dashboard and the instrument cluster is really nice. What we did appreciate during our time with the Tiago is the practicality it offers.There are several compartment spaces, 22 to be exact, and all four doors can hold a 1-litre bottle. The seat and steering are height adjustable and the boot space is a generous 242 litres. The car also offers dual driving modes – Eco and City. While this sounds good in theory, we did end up leaving the car in the City mode for most of the time as that made the car feel comparatively peppy whereas the Eco mode made the car feel too unresponsive.We tested the diesel variant which comes with a 3-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 69 horsepower and 140 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 5-speed transmission. There are some vibrations that creep into the driver through the gear lever and the steering wheel and being a three-cylinder unit, it does feel cluttery at cold starts and at engine idle. Also, the engine noise creeps into the cabin making the engine feel stressed whereas it really isn’t. Last but not the least, we wish that the AC was a bit more effective.How the Tiago does make up with, however, is with the driving dynamics. The car is planted on the highway no matter what speeds you are doing and the suspension is set up just right both for city and highway roads. There is minimal body roll and the tyres provide more grip than you would expect. To keep it short, the Tata Tiago has one of the best driving feedbacks in the segment.Then, there’s the long list of features like electric outside rear view mirrors, cooled glovebox, rear parking sensors along with safety features like dual airbags, ABS, EBD and cornering stability control. The cherry on the cake, though, is the 8-speaker Harman audio system which comes with Bluetooth connectivity with steering mounted audio and phone controls – which is simply the best audio experience you can have from a car in this segment.And for the big question of mileage, well, during our testing of about 12,000 kilometres which included daily commutes in heavy traffic conditions, occasional highway use and with AC on at all times, the car delivered an average mileage of 21 km/l which is impressive.So at the end of the day, the Tata Tiago has been an impressive car and has delivered on almost all the expectations that one would have from a car in this segment. It is feature packed, has a good driving experience and it has been priced aggressively as well. And more importantly, it also delivers a good mileage figure. So, if you are in the market looking for a hatchback for your daily runabouts - the Tata Tiago is one of the best value for money hatchbacks in the country right now.