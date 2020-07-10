Tata Tiago, Nexon, Harrier and More Get Exchange Discounts and Cash Offers up to Rs 80,000

If you are planning to buy a car in the month of July 2020, one can consider attractive offers on the selective models of the Tata cars. Just like every other month, the automobile company is offering various exchange bonuses and cash discounts on Harrier, Tiago, Tigor and Nexon. The cars come with the latest BS6 compliant engine.







Here are the deals you should know about before investing in a Tata car this month:







– Tata Harrier

The automobile creator is offering benefits of up to Rs 80,000 on the SUV. The car was updated to BS-VI at the beginning of the year. With features like a 170hp diesel engine, 6-speed automatic gearbox option, panoramic sunroof and some design changes, the model is a core competition to MG Hector.







– Tata Tiago

With purchasing benefits up to Rs 35,000, the compact sedan is a great competition to Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Datsun Go. It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and the gearbox options.







– Tata Tigor

Tata’s Tigor was also introduced to some changes at the beginning of the year, when it was upgraded to the BS6-compliant petrol engine. The compact sedan is slightly smaller as compared to Dzire, Aura or Amaze, but is a great save for money. The company is offering a discount of Rs 50,000 this month on the car.

– Tata Nexon

The least benefits are being offered on the Nexon model of the automobile company. The vehicle comes with 120hp BS6 petrol engine; while the diesel engine has the same output as the BS-IV version. While there are no cash discounts or exchange offers on the car, one can get a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.