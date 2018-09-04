Tata Tiago NRG Edition Leaked Ahead of Launch, to Compete With Ford Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki CelerioX

Tata Tiago NRG Edition. (Photo Courtesy: Team-BHP)

Tata Tiago NRG Edition from the back. (Photo Courtesy: Team-BHP)

Tata Tiago NRG Edition interiors. (Photo Courtesy: Team-BHP)

It is almost the comeback of cross-hatches in the Indian market and it seems like Tata Motors does not want to miss out on the action. Ford recently came out with the Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki updated their Celerio into a cross hatch in the form of the CelerioX, even Hyundai launched an updated version of their existing i20 Activ and now, Tata Motors will come out with a Tata Tiago-based cross-hatch in the form of the Tata Tiago NRG Edition. The images of the car’s exteriors and interiors have surfaced online, along with the engine specifications which give a good idea of what the car brings to the table.The Tiago NRG version, Tata’s first production cross-hatch, comes with a new design 14-inch alloy wheels and a darker theme that the car follows as a whole. There is ample use of body cladding all around the front and the rear bumper, there is a use of faux skid plates and wheel arches get the body cladding in order to give the car a tougher look. The front grille no longer has chrome in it and instead, it gets a dark strip running on top of it giving the front-end of the car some contrast. The door handles, the B-pillar and the outside rear view mirrors have been blacked out as well. The smoked projector headlamp unit from the Tigor can be seen making its way to the Tiago NRG.The roof of the Tiago NRG has been blacked out as well and the car will come with blacked-out roof rails. From the back, the spoiler has been blacked out and the rear bumper receives some body cladding as well. There is a dark strip running across the boot lid and the blacked out bits continue on towards the C-pillar from the rear window. The other big change in the Tiago NRG edition is that ground clearance has been increased by 10mm taking the total to 180mm. Overall, the car is taller, wider and longer than the regular Tiago.There are some changes on the inside of the car as well and it carries over the exterior’s dark theme. The contrasting black bits can be seen surrounding the AC vents on the centre console and the NRG edition of the Tiago will come fitted with a 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which doubles up as a display for the rear parking camera.Mechanically, though, the drivetrain of the car remains the same. It will be continued to be powered by the 84 hp-making 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 69hp-making 1.0-litre three-cylinder diesel unit. The Tiago NRG will come with the 5-speed manual gearbox and will miss out on the AMT gearbox that the standard version of the Tiago gets as an option.The Tata Tiago NRG edition is expected to be launched in the first half of this month, watch this space for updates.