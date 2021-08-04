Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 6.57 Lakh

Tata has launched the Tiago NRG Facelift in India at Rs 6.57 (ex-showroom) in India for the 1.2-litre petrol variant with manual transmission and goes up to Rs 7.09 lakh for the top-rung 1.2-litre petrol variant with AMT. Few days ahead of its official launch, the car was spotted at a dealership revealing most of the exterior.

An official teaser image had shown that the new Tiago NRG will also arrive with a green paint scheme. It’s also got a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels with a 5 spoke design. There’s an SUV feel to this car, and it gets a higher ground clearance than the regular Tiago.

On the inside, the cabin gets an all-black design and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that’s expected to get all the modern connectivity featured. The instrument cluster on the Tiago NRG is a digital unit. Tiago NRG will also be loaded with several safety features and will get a dual airbag set up along with a parking camera and park assistant sensors. The list also included ABS with EBD and CSC, speed sensing auto door lock and corner stability control.

Commenting on NRG’s distinctive design and capabilities, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors said, “We are excited to bring to you this awesome version of our much-loved hatchback, the Tata Tiago. Truly energetic just like its name, the NRG fits well with the growing trend of bringing to market more SUV like vehicles. It is not only strong on the exterior but is feature-loaded & stylish in the interior, and is an absolute pleasure to drive with enhanced abilities to take over rough terrains. Crowning the Tiago range, the NRG will continue to help us increase our brand presence. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the new Tiago NRG as much as its predecessor.”

Powering this machine is the engine that we have already seen on the Tiago. The 1.2-litre petrol motor that’s expected to be offered in the Tiago NRG facelift can produce up to 86 PS of power coupled with 113 Nm of peak torque at 3300 rpm. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automatic gearbox.

