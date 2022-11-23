Tata Tiago NRG Gets CNG Fuel Option, Launched at Rs 7.39 Lakh in India

Tata Motors has launched the Tiago NRG iCNG at a starting price of Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the Indian market. Being touted as India’s first ‘Toughroader CNG’ due to ground clearance of 177 mm, it will be available in four color schemes namely Foresta Green, Fire Red, Polar White, and Cloudy Grey.

Tata Tiago NRG iCNG has been offered in two trim options while it will be on display across all Tata Motors authorised dealerships. The ‘NRG’ nameplate was introduced by the brand last year in India. The CNG version flaunts the new ‘iCNG’ badging in the exteriors and is equipped with SUV design elements such as armoured front cladding, infinity black roof with roof rails, a muscular tailgate, satin skid plate, squircle wheel arches, and 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels.

Commenting on NRG iCNG’s distinctive design and capabilities, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Since its inception, the Tiago NRG nameplate has received an overwhelming response from our customers. They have been appreciative of its SUV inspired design language, muscular stance, and high ground clearance, cementing its position as the Urban Toughroader."

Tata Tiago is the only hatchback in India to come in petrol-only, CNG and all-electric trims. Having made its debut around six years back in 2016, Tata Motors has sold more than 4.4 lakh units of the hatchback till date.

“In line with Tata Motors’ ‘New Forever’ brand philosophy of continuously refreshing our portfolio, we are delighted to launch the iCNG avatar of the Tiago NRG. This newest addition to our range will offer our customers with the best of both worlds – a car that is the perfect companion for the Indian terrains and is packed with intelligent technology features for utmost comfort and convenience," added Amba.

