Tata Tiago NRG Launched at Rs 5.5 Lakh in India, Gets SUV-Like Design

Tata Motors has launched the Tata Tiago NRG in India at an introductory price tag of Rs 5,49,995 for the petrol model and Rs 6,31,995 for the diesel model (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tiago NRG (to be read as energy) is based on the regular Tata Tiago and receives exterior and interior updates that give it an SUV-like look, and the crossover will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The NRG edition will be offered in three colour options - Malabar Silver, Canyon Orange and Fuji White.The Tiago NRG version, Tata’s first production cross-hatch, comes with a new design 14-inch alloy wheels and a darker theme that the car follows as a whole. There is ample use of body cladding all around the front and the rear bumper, there is a use of faux skid plates and wheel arches get the body cladding in order to give the car a tougher look. The front grille no longer has chrome in it and instead, it gets a dark strip running on top of it giving the front-end of the car some contrast. The door handles, the B-pillar and the outside rear view mirrors have been blacked out as well. The smoked projector headlamp unit from the Tigor can be seen making its way to the Tiago NRG.The roof of the Tiago NRG has been blacked out as well and the car will come with blacked-out roof rails. From the back, the spoiler has been blacked out and the rear bumper receives some body cladding as well. There is a dark strip running across the boot lid and the blacked out bits continue on towards the C-pillar from the rear window. The other big change in the Tiago NRG edition is that ground clearance has been increased by 10mm taking the total to 180mm. Overall, the car is taller, wider and longer than the regular Tiago.There are some changes on the inside of the car as well and it carries over the exterior’s dark theme. The contrasting black bits can be seen surrounding the AC vents on the centre console and the NRG edition of the Tiago will come fitted with a 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which doubles up as a display for the rear parking camera.Mechanically, though, the drivetrain of the car remains the same. It will be continued to be powered by the 84 hp-making 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 69hp-making 1.0-litre three-cylinder diesel unit. The Tiago NRG will come with the 5-speed manual gearbox and will miss out on the AMT gearbox that the standard version of the Tiago gets as an option.