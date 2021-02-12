Tata Tiago Owner Gives Credit to the Car for Saving His Life in a Serious Accident, Buys a New One

Tata Tiago has again proved itself to be the safest car as one of its owners met with a terrific accident and is completely safe. According to the safety ratings given by the Global NCAP, Tata Tiago is the second safest hatchback in India after the Tata Altroz. Sharing the details of the accident in a Tata Tiago owner’s group, Sathya Prakash Reddy said that he bought the car in October 2020 and was recently travelling to Hyderabad from Ahmedabad when the incident occurred.

He was accompanied by two of his friends. Sathya said that he was not concentrating on the road and suddenly, he noticed a big pothole ahead and to avoid it, he turned the steering quickly and lost his control on the car as it was running at the speed of 100 km/h at that moment.

According to the post, as the owner lost his control, the car went off the road and made four rollovers. Since the accident was very severe, the vehicle was completely damaged from the driver's side and the roof of the car also caved in because of the rollover.

Explaining further, Sathya said that he was unconscious when the locals came for his rescue. He had a few flesh wounds on his right hand while his two friends did not get any major injuries, but had only a few minor scratches.

He was so impressed with the vehicle's safety features that he purchased another Tiago on November 17, 2020, post the accident. Sathya said that he could not think he would have been alive if was driving a different car on the day.

Tata Tiago is a four-star rated car and comes with dual airbags, ABS and many more other safety features. However, this was not the first time when a Tiago owner has thanked the vehicle for saving his life. Many Tata owners have shared similar experiences in the past.

Also, seeing heavy traffic in the country, the Indian government has laid down rules for the manufacturers and all the new cars have to follow the safety standard rules of pedestrian safety and other specifications to reduce the mishaps.