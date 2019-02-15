Tata Tiago Reaches 2 Lakh Sales Milestone in India

Tata Motors has announced the completion of 2 lakh unit sales of its most successful hatchback - Tiago, in the Indian market. Launched in April 2016, the Tiago was the first product under the company’s new IMPACT Design philosophy. In a short span of 2 years, the Tata Tiago achieved this milestone. The year 2017 witnessed the introduction of not one but 2 AMT variants – the XZA and the XTA along with the launch of a special festive edition – The Tiago Wizz.Following the response, the year 2018 saw the introduction the Tiago NRG crossover from the company, a performance version of the car along with JT Special Vehicles (JTSV), a 50:50 Joint Venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives – the Tiago JTP and the addition of a new top of the line variant - Tiago XZ+.With inputs from the Pune, UK and Italy design studios, the Tiago flaunts an appealing exterior design. Inside the cabin, the car gets over 20 utility spaces, it is also a very feature-rich offering in its segment.Available in petrol and diesel variants with two new engines - Revotron 1.2L (petrol engine) and Revotorq 1.05L (diesel engine), Tiago’s engines have been designed and are programmed to deliver superior fuel economy and a peppy driving experience with a segment-first feature, the Multi-drive mode – City and Eco – making it equivalent to offering two engines in one.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.