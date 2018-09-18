English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Tata Tiago Registers Best-Ever Monthly Sales in August 2018, Top-End XZ Variant in Highest Demand

Tata Motors says, about the Tata Tiago, that more than 50 percent of the Tiago buyers are less than 35 years of age.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2018, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tata Tiago Registers Best-Ever Monthly Sales in August 2018, Top-End XZ Variant in Highest Demand
Tata Tiago. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Loading...
Tata Motors' popular hatchback Tiago has achieved a new milestone and recorded the highest-ever sales of 9277 units in August 2018. The top-end trim – XZ is the highest-selling variant for the homegrown brand. To further add to its success, Tata Motors has recently launched of Tiago NRG, which is an SUV inspired vehicle. With this launch, the Tata has entered a new segment and is aiming at tapping new sets of buyers for the company. The Tiago NRG has been priced at Rs 5.49 lakh for the petrol version and INR 6.31 lakh for the diesel version, ex-showroom Delhi.

Commenting on this achievement, S. N. Barman - Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The Tiago brand continues to go from strength to strength and last month’s numbers are a testament to that. These volumes can be attributed to the pre-festive season demand for the car. Since the launch in April 2016, we have sold over 1.7 lakh units and it is the only product in the hatchback segment which is still registering a strong growth despite being in its third year of production. We are confident that with the introduction of newer models such as the recently-launched Tiago NRG, the brand will continue to thrive in the foreseeable future.”

The Tiago was the first product to showcase the 'Impact' Design language and has set many company-firsts in the market. Tata says that more than 50 percent of the Tiago buyers are less than 35 years of age. Also, in line with the current market trends, the petrol variant contributed 80% of the overall sales for Tiago last month.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...