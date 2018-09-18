English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Tiago Registers Best-Ever Monthly Sales in August 2018, Top-End XZ Variant in Highest Demand
Tata Motors says, about the Tata Tiago, that more than 50 percent of the Tiago buyers are less than 35 years of age.
Tata Tiago. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Loading...
Tata Motors' popular hatchback Tiago has achieved a new milestone and recorded the highest-ever sales of 9277 units in August 2018. The top-end trim – XZ is the highest-selling variant for the homegrown brand. To further add to its success, Tata Motors has recently launched of Tiago NRG, which is an SUV inspired vehicle. With this launch, the Tata has entered a new segment and is aiming at tapping new sets of buyers for the company. The Tiago NRG has been priced at Rs 5.49 lakh for the petrol version and INR 6.31 lakh for the diesel version, ex-showroom Delhi.
Commenting on this achievement, S. N. Barman - Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The Tiago brand continues to go from strength to strength and last month’s numbers are a testament to that. These volumes can be attributed to the pre-festive season demand for the car. Since the launch in April 2016, we have sold over 1.7 lakh units and it is the only product in the hatchback segment which is still registering a strong growth despite being in its third year of production. We are confident that with the introduction of newer models such as the recently-launched Tiago NRG, the brand will continue to thrive in the foreseeable future.”
The Tiago was the first product to showcase the 'Impact' Design language and has set many company-firsts in the market. Tata says that more than 50 percent of the Tiago buyers are less than 35 years of age. Also, in line with the current market trends, the petrol variant contributed 80% of the overall sales for Tiago last month.
Commenting on this achievement, S. N. Barman - Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The Tiago brand continues to go from strength to strength and last month’s numbers are a testament to that. These volumes can be attributed to the pre-festive season demand for the car. Since the launch in April 2016, we have sold over 1.7 lakh units and it is the only product in the hatchback segment which is still registering a strong growth despite being in its third year of production. We are confident that with the introduction of newer models such as the recently-launched Tiago NRG, the brand will continue to thrive in the foreseeable future.”
The Tiago was the first product to showcase the 'Impact' Design language and has set many company-firsts in the market. Tata says that more than 50 percent of the Tiago buyers are less than 35 years of age. Also, in line with the current market trends, the petrol variant contributed 80% of the overall sales for Tiago last month.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Didn't Expect Arjuna Award This Year, Says Hima Das
- NASA Planet Hunting Probe 'TESS' Shares First Image
- At Anfield, Liverpool Look to Turn the Clock Back as Determined PSG Come Calling
- 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive Review: Are the Updates Worth it?
- Bentley Bentayga SUV Worth Rs 4.45 Crore Goes to Roadside Garage for Repair in Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...