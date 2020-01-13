Tata Tiago, Tigor and Nexon BS-VI Unveiled, Bookings Open at Rs 11,000

Tata Motors today has opened bookings of its completely refreshed product portfolio, which will consist of the BS-VI models of the Tiago, Tigor, and the Nexon. With this portfolio launch, Tata Motors officially migrates to Bharat Stage-VI in the passenger vehicles segment.

Customers can book these products with an amount of Rs 11,000 by visiting the nearest Tata Motors authorized dealership or their respective product websites. The said BS-VI range of products will be launched nationwide later this month.

Facelifted Tata Tigor. (Image source: Tata)

Commenting on this occasion, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors has been vigorously working towards a seamless transition to BS-VI. We are delighted to have reached this milestone and are elated to be the first in the business to announce the introduction of an entire range of BS-VI products at once. This newly designed and refreshed range is in alignment with sustainability guidelines while still delivering segment-leading performance. We hope that our new range will contribute towards a cleaner and greener India while providing innovative transport solutions to customers and industry alike.”

