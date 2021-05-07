Tata Tiago, Tigor Now Available With Tyre Repair Kit With Inflator and Sealant

Automakers across the world, in order to increase their sales and footprint in respective markets, keep adding new features and amenities to their model line-ups. One such surprise comes from Tata motors who have silently added a new feature to the Tiago hatchback and the Tigor sub-compact sedan, starting from April 2021.

The homegrown automaker now offers a tyre repair kit with the Tiago and Tigor, which is neatly tucked away under the driver’s seat. According to team-bhp.com report, the new Tyre Mobility Kit can be extremely handy in case of punctures or emergency breakdowns. A video made by TYRO STATION shows the contents of the new kit and its specific usage.

The video clip shows Tata’s Tyre Mobility Kit contains an air compressor and a liquid sealant. The air compressor can be used to check your tyre pressure on the go and in case of slow punctures or low tyre pressure. The air compressor can help to top up air pressure, all you need to do is plug the compressor into the 12V charging socket with the engine running and top up the air. It is to be noted that while using the air compressor to keep the engine running, else it could soon drain the car’s battery.

Whereas, to use the liquid tyre sealant which can be used in case of flat tyre, one needs to screw the sealant bottle into the air compressor. Once it is connected, the tyre is filled with the liquid sealant, which will solidify and seal the puncture from inside the tyre, along with topping it up with air. However, this is a temporary fix to allow you to go the distance to the nearest puncture repair place.

Also Watch:

Currently both the Tiago and the Tigor are offered with just one petrol engine option. The BS6-compliant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine, comes mated in two gearbox options. It is offered in a five-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual unit.

The Tiago is currently priced between Rs 4.85 lakh - Rs 6.84 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Tigor is priced between Rs 5.49 lakh - Rs 7.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here