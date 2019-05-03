Tata Tiago, Tigor XZ+ variants Get Apple CarPlay Compatibility

Tata Motors’ best-selling hatchback – Tata Tiago and its compact sedan - the Tigor have gotten Apple CarPlay compatibility in India. The update has been made available for the XZ+ variants for both the cars. Existing owners of these variants can visit the nearest Tata Motors Service Center to get their infotainment systems upgraded with the latest version of the Apple CarPlay.The Tiago XZ+ price starts from Rs 5.71 lakh, the Tigor XZ+ price starts from Rs 6.75 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). Tata Motors launched the new Tata Tigor and the XZ+ trim of the Tiago last year with a 17.78cm touchscreen infotainment unit, which was compatible only with Android Auto until recently.These cars also saw the additions of newer headlamps and alloy wheels, among other features. With Tata Motors rolling out Apple CarPlay compatibility for the infotainment system, iPhone users can now have an added peace of mind with the Tiago and Tigor.