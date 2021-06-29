Tata Tiago XT(O) Variant Launched at Rs 5.48 Lakh, Rs 15,000 Cheaper Than XT Version

Since its introduction in the country, the Tata Tiago has been one of the company's best-selling vehicles. Many customers choose the Tiago over rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki WagonR and even the Swift due to its performance and interior quality. The hatchback's appeal is boosted further by the reality that it is the safest car in its class, having a four-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

Tata silently launched the new model of its Tiago line-up. The Tata Tiago now has a new XT(O) trim, which sits below the mid-spec XT version. The new version costs Rs 15,000 less than the Tiago XT and lacks several features such as an infotainment system. It is priced at Rs 5.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

While most variations ending in (O) denote extra equipment over the basic model, the Tiago's XT(O) trim denotes the polar opposite. When compared to the Tiago XT, the XT(O) lacks the Harman 2DIN head unit for the music system, but it still has four speakers and steering-mounted controls.

Specifications The XT(O) is essentially identical to the Tiago XT, with 14-inch wheels with complete wheel covers, a 12V power outlet in the front, manual AC, power windows front and back, electric adjust wing mirrors, central locking, twin airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors.

The XT(O) is only offered with a 5-speed manual transmission, whereas the Tiago AMT is available from the XTA versions up. A 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, normally aspirated petrol engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque.

This model also has front and rear power windows, manual air conditioning, central locking, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a multi-info display. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors provide passenger safety. Tata's entry-level hatch competes in the car market with the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, and Hyundai Santro.

