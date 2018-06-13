Tata Tigor Buzz Limited Edition Launched in India for Rs 5.68 Lakh

Tata Tigor Buzz Edition. (Image; Tata Motors)

To mark the completion of one year by the Tigor compact sedan, Tata Motors today announced the launch of its limited edition Tigor Buzz. Featuring an enhanced design, this new edition is priced at Rs 5.68 lakhs for the petrol version and Rs 6.57 lakhs for the diesel version (ex-showroom Delhi), inclusive of the accessory kit. The Tigor Buzz will be equipped with Manual Transmission (MT) and is based on the XT trim. It will be available across all dealerships in India starting today.Speaking at the launch Mr. S. N. Barman – Head – Marketing, Sales and Customer Care, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors mentioned, “The Tigor Buzz limited edition comes with a youthful mixture of design, style and attitude. Marking a successful year today, with robust demand since its launch, it has helped us post a month on month growth. We look forward to the Tigor Buzz to be a step ahead towards extending this growth and customer satisfaction”.The Tigor Buzz edition features 7 signature design cues: Glossy Black painted roof, Piano Black ORVMs, Dual Tone Wheel Cover (with coloured inserts), Front grille with coloured insert, Limited Edition badge, Berry Red Air Vent rings and Premium full fabric seats.Tata Tigor is the 3rd largest player in its category and has won numerous awards under the compact sedan category. The car comes equipped with complete safety with dual airbags, ABS & EBD with CSC (Corner stability control) and reverse park assist with camera. Entertainment and great sound quality are assured by Tata Motors’ renowned ConnectNext touchscreen infotainment system by from HarmanTM, with phone-based apps including navigation.