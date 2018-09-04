English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Tata Tigor Diesel Recalled Due to Potential Emission Issues

The Tata Tigor sub-4 metre compact sedan comes with a 1.05-litre three-cylinder diesel engine that develops 70 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission setup.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2018, 6:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tata Tigor Diesel Recalled Due to Potential Emission Issues
Tata Tigor. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Loading...
Tata Motors has announced a voluntary recall campaign for the diesel-powered version of the Tigor compact sedan for potential emission issues. The recall will be for models which were manufactured between March 6 and December 1, 2017 and have a chassis number between MAT629401GKP52721 and MAT629401HKN89616.

Owners whose cars fall under the aforementioned category will be contacted by Tata dealers to fix the issue at their nearest authorised service centre. Tiago Owners can also go ahead and contact Tata workshops via a toll-free number (1800 209 7979) to book a service appointment and get more information on the potential issue as well.

The Tata Tigor sub-4 metre compact sedan comes with a 1.05-litre three-cylinder diesel engine that develops 70 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission setup. According to Tata Motors, the potential issue will not affect the safety of the car and is not a cause for concern, the Tigor will be safe to drive despite the issue.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...