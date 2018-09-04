Tata Tigor Diesel Recalled Due to Potential Emission Issues

Tata Motors has announced a voluntary recall campaign for the diesel-powered version of the Tigor compact sedan for potential emission issues. The recall will be for models which were manufactured between March 6 and December 1, 2017 and have a chassis number between MAT629401GKP52721 and MAT629401HKN89616.Owners whose cars fall under the aforementioned category will be contacted by Tata dealers to fix the issue at their nearest authorised service centre. Tiago Owners can also go ahead and contact Tata workshops via a toll-free number (1800 209 7979) to book a service appointment and get more information on the potential issue as well.The Tata Tigor sub-4 metre compact sedan comes with a 1.05-litre three-cylinder diesel engine that develops 70 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission setup. According to Tata Motors, the potential issue will not affect the safety of the car and is not a cause for concern, the Tigor will be safe to drive despite the issue.