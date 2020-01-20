Tata Tigor EV Becomes the Most Sold Electric Car in India, Clocks 669 Units Between April-December
The Tigor EV now comes with a 21.5 kWh battery pack with two charging ports for fast charging as well as slow AC charging.
Tata Motors Tigor EV. (Image source: Tata)
As Indian extensively pushes for electric vehicles in the country, manufacturers are scrambling for a piece of the pie to establish their stand. New entrants such as MG Motor will launch its second model in India in the form of the ZS electric SUV. Last year from April to December, however, Indian auto giant Tata Motors led the electric revolution with the Tigor EV as it sold 669 units of the car.
The Tata Tigor EV was initially launched for Government fleet but was launched for personal use last year. The extended range version of the electric sedan came with a range of 213 km, certified by ARAI. It was launched in 3 variants – XE+, XM+ and XT+ – for both fleet and personal segment customers. The new Tigor EV is now available across 30 cities, at a starting price of Rs. 9.44 lakh for fleet and Rs 12.59 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (after deducting Govt. subsidies). This vehicle qualifies for a FAME II incentive for eligible commercial customers.
The Tigor EV now comes with a 21.5 kWh battery pack that will charge up to 80 per cent in 90 minutes with a DC 15 kW fast charger. However, with a standard AC wall socket, the car will reach 80 per cent in six hours. The Tiago EV was recently subjected to a price reduction after the Government slashed GST for electric vehicles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Additionally, the vehicle will be equipped with dual airbags (XE+ variant with Driver Airbag only) and an anti-lock braking system as standard safety features. The vehicle also comes with an inbuilt warranty of 3 years or 1.25 lakh km, whichever is earlier.
