1-min read

Tata Tigor EV With 213 Km Electric Range Launched in India, Priced at Rs 9.44 Lakh

The Tigor EV will now come with a 21.5 kWh battery pack with two charging ports for fast charging as well as slow AC charging.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
Tata Tigor EV With 213 Km Electric Range Launched in India, Priced at Rs 9.44 Lakh
Tata Motors Tigor EV. (Image source: Tata)

Following the introduction of Tigor EV for Government and fleet consumers, Tata Motors today announced the launch of its extended range Tigor EV Electric Sedan, with a range of 213 km, certified by ARAI. It will be available in 3 variants – XE+, XM+ and XT+ – for both fleet and personal segment customers. The new Tigor EV will be available across 30 cities, at a starting price of Rs. 9.44 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (after deducting Govt. subsidies). This vehicle qualifies for a FAME II incentive for eligible commercial customers.

The Tigor EV will now come with a 21.5 kWh battery pack that will charge up to 80 percent in 90 minutes with a DC 15 kW fast charger. However, with a standard AC wall socket, the car will reach 80 per cent in six hours. The Tiago EV was recently subjected to a price reduction after the Government slashed GST for electric vehicles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Additionally, the vehicle will be equipped with dual airbags (XE+ variant with Driver Airbag only) and an anti-lock braking system as standard safety features. The vehicle also comes with an inbuilt warranty of 3 years or 1.25 lakh km, whichever is earlier.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
