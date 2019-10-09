Tata Tigor EV With 213 Km Electric Range Launched in India, Priced at Rs 9.44 Lakh
The Tigor EV will now come with a 21.5 kWh battery pack with two charging ports for fast charging as well as slow AC charging.
Tata Motors Tigor EV. (Image source: Tata)
Following the introduction of Tigor EV for Government and fleet consumers, Tata Motors today announced the launch of its extended range Tigor EV Electric Sedan, with a range of 213 km, certified by ARAI. It will be available in 3 variants – XE+, XM+ and XT+ – for both fleet and personal segment customers. The new Tigor EV will be available across 30 cities, at a starting price of Rs. 9.44 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (after deducting Govt. subsidies). This vehicle qualifies for a FAME II incentive for eligible commercial customers.
The Tigor EV will now come with a 21.5 kWh battery pack that will charge up to 80 percent in 90 minutes with a DC 15 kW fast charger. However, with a standard AC wall socket, the car will reach 80 per cent in six hours. The Tiago EV was recently subjected to a price reduction after the Government slashed GST for electric vehicles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Additionally, the vehicle will be equipped with dual airbags (XE+ variant with Driver Airbag only) and an anti-lock braking system as standard safety features. The vehicle also comes with an inbuilt warranty of 3 years or 1.25 lakh km, whichever is earlier.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Pixel 4's Controversial Face Recognition Research Has Been Put On Hold
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 9 Written Updates: In an Ugly Spat, Rashami, Sidharth Hurl Taunts at Each Other
- Instagram Dark Mode Rolls-Out For iOS 13, Here's How to Enable It
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2, Exploding Gas Cans and Ledge Grab
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son