Tata Tigor Long Term Review: First Report

If there's a segment of cars in the Indian market that has been seeing the most amount of action lately, then it has to be compact sedan segment. Cars which try to offer you as much as possible while making sure that they measure less than 4 metres in length and try to find the middle ground between a full-fledged sedan and a hatchback. This segment has an offering from almost every major automaker and when it comes to Tata Motors, then their bet is the Tigor. We recently compared it against the segment leader (in terms of sales) Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the car came out to be our preferred choice due to the great value for money it offers. Now, we are putting the Tata Tigor through the ultimate test as we will be putting it through its paces in the coming months as the car has joined our long-term test fleet.The variant we will be testing is the top-spec Tigor XZ variant that comes with a three-cylinder 1047cc diesel engine, christened by Tata as Revotorq, along with a 5-speed manual transmission. The engine is capable of delivering 70 PS of power and 140 NM of torque and offers two driving modes – City and Eco – which are pretty self-explanatory as to what their purpose is and in which conditions should they be used.But what the key attraction for the Tigor is, is the way the car looks. Named as a 'Styleback', the Tigor essentially carries the design of a coupe wherein the roofline of the car seems to merge seamlessly into the boot without having the typical 'kink' that is associated with a three-box sedan design. And this helps the car in having a differentiating factor among the other compact sedans in the market. Helping its case are the LED tail lamps and the high-mounted brake light strip which runs across the length of the rear glass panel giving the car an attractive look. From the front, the Tigor carries a big resemblance to the Tata's hatchback offering Tiago but, unlike some other offerings in the segment, it is not identical to the hatchback on which the car is based on. The projector headlamps on the Tigor have a smoked finish and the front grille carries more detailing. A key design factor in the Tata Tigor is that the boot lid hinges do not intrude into the loading bay allowing for easier luggage loading into the fairly large 419-litre boot space.From the inside, the Tata Tigor is similar to the Tiago but gets a few new design elements, The centre console of the car is different as it comes with a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and the aircon control unit is different as well, sporting a glass panel in Piano Black finish. Other changes include a different upholstery design and a blacked-out steering wheel as opposed to a brushed aluminium finish that the Tiago gets. The cabin comes with 24 compartment spaces with all four doors being capable of holding a 1-litre bottle and the driver-side seat and the steering wheel is height adjustable as well. The highlight inside the car, though, is the 8-speaker setup inside the car which has been developed along with Harman and offers one of the best audio experiences in its segment. It gets the usual AUX, USB, SD Card and Bluetooth connectivity support along with voice command system which can be operated through the steering mounted controls. Being the top-spec variant, the car also gets rear parking sensors along with a rear parking camera.It is loaded with features as well as it gets dual airbags at the front along with Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) and Cornering Stability Control (CSC).So yes, it does sound like an interesting offering but then again, no car is perfect. The engine of the Tigor is in the exact same state of tune as it is in the Tiago but the car is 50 kilos heavier, which means, the engine has to lug around more weight than what it originally did, and that is also expected to result in a dip in the mileage the Tigor delivers. That's not it, the car also skips out on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and chooses to stick with its own suite of mobile applications that claim to offer the same experience, if not better. And surely, this should also affect the driving dynamics. And, with the onslaught of new cars in the segment, like the new Honda Amaze, does the Tata Tigor manage to hold up the same value for money promise that has given it the popularity it has garnered?We will be finding out the answers to all those questions and more in the coming months. Stay tuned to this space for updates.