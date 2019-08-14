Tata to Introduce Tigor EV with Longer Range for Private Buyers - Report

The year 2019 is turning out to be a busy one for Tata. The Indian auto giant is already working on the Nexon facelift, Buzzard SUV and Altroz hatchback. However, in addition to this, the company is also reportedly working on a more practical version of the Tigor EV with longer range and available for private ownership as well. At the moment, the Tigor EV is only offered as part of a fleet to government organisations as part of the ESSL tender.

The current model of the Tigor EV ships with a 16.2 kWh battery that offers 142km of range on a single charge. The new version, however, will provide up to 200km range. The battery in the current model sends power to a 72-volt three-phase AC induction motor that produces 40 bhp and 105 Nm of torque.

With the help of a DC 15 kW fast charger, the Tigor can be charged up to 80 per cent in 90 minutes. However, with a standard AC wall socket, the car will reach 80 per cent in six hours. The Tiago EV was recently subjected to a price reduction after the Government slashed GST for electric vehicles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

According to the new pricing, the car will cost Rs 11.58 lakh to Rs 11.92 lakh. The Tigor EV is, however, not the only electric car in the company’s pipeline. The company is also pondering over Tiago EV, H2X EV, Nexon EV, and the Altroz EV.

