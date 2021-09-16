Tata Xpres-T Electric Sedan For Commercial Fleet Launched in India at Rs 6.54 Lakh

Tata Motors has announced the commercial launch of its first electric sedan under XPRES brand – the XPRES-T EV, exclusively for fleet customers. Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the XPRES-T EV will come with an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators.

The all-new XPRES-T electric sedan packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh with 2 range options - 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). Available in two trim options, the XPRES-T EV comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

The XPRES –T EV can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins (for 16.5 kWh and 21.5 kWh respectively), using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.

Tata has been at the forefront in supplying EVs to fleet and government duties. Recently, Kolkata Police announced that it will switch its ageing fleet of patrol vehicles and turn it electric. The 15-year-old cop cars will be replaced with as many as 226 units of Tata Nexon EV gradually over a certain period of time. The department of deputy secretary, home and hill affairs is putting in Rs 8.82 crore to carry out the replacement in various departments like traffic police, wireless sections, and the primary law enforcement force of Kolkata.

