Tata Zest Premio Edition Launched at Rs 7.53 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched a new version of the Zest, named Zest Premio, which has been priced at Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Premio version is only available with a Diesel engine option. As per the company, the Zest Premio has been launched as a celebration of the company selling 85,000 units of the existing Zest model in India.Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said “We are delighted to introduce the special edition of Zest with a fresh and energetic look and are confident that this will attract our customers for its value proposition. Being the only compact sedan to be awarded 4 stars in safety by Global NCAP, the Zest continues to provide its customers with enhanced value offering. With more than 85,000 happy customers, Tata Zest has proven to be a loved brand and with this new special edition Zest, we expect to strike a new chord with the young and aspirant customers. We will continue to gauge changing customer preferences and keep introducing new features in our best-in-class products to give our customers enhanced value offering.”The Zest Premio debuts with a host of first-in-segment features like dual tone roof in glossy black, piano black hued outside mirrors on the exterior, and a tan finished mid pad on the dashboard in the interior. There are two exterior colours on offer – Titanium Grey and Platinum Silver.The exterior appearance is further enhanced with smoked multi-reflector headlamps and a piano black hood strip at the front to accompany the dual tone bumper. At the rear, a piano black boot lid garnish complements the Premio special edition badge. The wheels are embellished with silver wheel covers. Buyers can also add a piano black spoiler as an optional accessory.Under the hood, the Zest Premio is equipped with a 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine which puts out 75 PS power and 190 Nm torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The interior also gets new seat fabric with contrast stitching and Premio branding, which is colour coordinated with the tan finished mid pad.The car gets the ConnectNext touchscreen infotainment system by Harman which comes with phone-based app support including Navigation.