Taxi Unions in Mumbai to Start Indefinite Strike from September 15

The taxi and rickshaw unions of Mumbai have called for an indefinite strike from September 15. The Mumbai Taximen’s Union and Rickshawmen’s Union have decided to go on a strike after their demands for fare hike were not accepted by the government. The unions have demanded a hike of Rs 10 in their latest representation to chief minister Eknath Shinde, on August 23.

A L Quadros, General Secretary of Mumbai Taximen’s Union, said that CNG price has increased by Rs 32 since the last fare revision in March 2021, reported the Times of India.

“Due to a series of hikes, the daily earnings of taxi and autorickshaw operators have dropped by Rs 250-300. Drivers are left with no alternative but to go for a strike if a decision is not taken quickly,” Quadros was quoted as saying by TOI.

For a fuel price hike of over 25 percent, the government should hike fares as per the Khatua Committee recommendations, Quadros demanded.

The Khatua Committee, constituted in 2016 by the Maharashtra government, recommended a formula to calculate the fare for autorickshaws and taxis by taking into account the fuel price, cost of living index, capital cost, maintenance of vehicle and insurance cost.

The Mumbai Taximen’s Union earlier observed a symbolic one-day strike on August 1. The union had called the strike seeking a minimum fare of Rs 35 instead of Rs 25 for the first 1.5 km distance. But, following a request from the authorities, the strike was called off.

Also Read: Mumbai Auto-Taxi Unions Demand Rs 4 Hike in Fare after CNG Prices Reach All-time High

However, it doesn’t look like Mumbai’s commuters would want another hike. The daily commuters are of the view that the state government should prevent a hike amid rising inflation.

The price of CNG was recently reduced on August 16 by Rs 6 per kg. Now the revised price of CNG stands at Rs 80 per kg.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here