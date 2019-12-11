Tech and Auto Awards 2019: BMW X7 is the Winner of Luxury Car of the Year Award

Like the previous two times, the third edition of the News18 Tech and Auto Awards witnessed tremendous success this week as manufacturers across the technology and automotive fraternity were awarded for the excellence of their products across 19 carefully curated categories. A total of 9 awards were distributed to 40 products across the categories at this year's edition.

Nominations for the luxury car of the year consisted of five motorcycles from leading manufacturers in the Indian automotive market. This included the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Audi A6, Porsche Macan, BMW X7 and 7-Series. However, before we dive into the results here is a closer look at the nominations.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

At the moment in the domestic market, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class is the only player in the luxury van segment. The car is renowned across the world for its executive comfort and luxury that one can find once they step inside. The car was launched in India at Rs 68.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi A6

The A6 is one of the most popular offerings in Audi's stable. The brand with four-rings gave the car an update this year by adding a few more tech trickeries and a BS-VI compliant petrol engine as well. The car was launched at Rs 54.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Porsche Macan

Porsche gave the Macan a subtle update for this year as the car arrived with small tweaks in chassis, newly developed mixed-size tyres, enhanced brakes and the intelligent all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM) system. The car was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 69.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW X7

Replacing the X5 as its biggest SUV, BMW launched the X7 SUV last year globally. The mammoth arrived in India this year and with a drop of a hat was sold out for the rest of the year. The car takes the fight to some of the prominent players in the market including Mercedes-Benz GLS and Land Rover Range Rover Sport. Prices for the car started at Rs 98.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW 7-Series

At the outset, allow us to tell you that the new 7-Series came with more than just a new fearsome grille. The company answered the calls of its numerous customers who complained that there are no visual indicators (other than its size) that differentiate the 5-Series from the 7. The car was launched in India at Rs 1.22 crore (ex-showroom).

Winner

While looks are subjective, the rather gargantuan size of the X7 is not the only reason why it won. The car garnered the most number of votes among its fellow nominations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.