Tech and Auto Awards 2019: Honda Civic is the Winner for Design of The Year Award
Nominations for the Design of the Year award included the Tata Harrier, Ducati Diavel 1260, Indian FTR 1200 S, Mercedes-Benz CLS and Honda Civic.
Like the previous two times, the third edition of the News18 Tech and Auto Awards witnessed tremendous success this week as manufacturers across the technology and automotive fraternity were awarded for the excellence of their products across 19 carefully curated categories. A total of 9 awards were distributed to 40 products across the categories at this year's edition.
Nominations for the design of the year consisted of two motorcycles and three cars. This included the Tata Harrier, Ducati Diavel 1260, Indian FTR 1200 S, Mercedes-Benz CLS and Honda Civic. However, before we dive into the results here is a closer look at the nominations.
Tata Harrier
Ever since Tata Motors adopted the IMPACT 2.0 design language, their new products have managed to strike a chord among the new-age buyers. The Tata Harrier, even though is big and caters to
the quintessential SUV buyer who is looking for bulk also has a design that is not less than artwork.
Ducati Diavel
Ducati launched the Diavel 1260 tourer motorcycle in India, aimed at the buyers who are looking at for a daily ride that can be occasionally used for long-distance riding. However, the USP is the head-turning design that is among the best in the industry.
Honda Civic
Honda Cars India launched the all-new Civic premium sedan aiming to regain the fanbase they created with the first Civic that came back in 2007. The new Civic has a diesel engine, better features and most importantly, a design that can put even the more expensive cars to shame.
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Another sedan to join the Honda Civic in the best-designed car list is the new Mercedes-Benz CLS. The CLS has always been a good looking car and the new model takes the game to a level up.
Indian FTR 1200 S
Last on our list is the Indian FTR sports tourer, which not only competes against the Ducati Diavel 1260 in the segment, but in design for this award too. It is India’s first flat track bike and has a stand out design.
Winner
While we missed out on the ninth generation in India, Honda made up for the same with the tenth generation that garnered huge positive response for its sharp and angular design. The car is a significant update over the previous generation and garnered the most number of votes in our polls.
