Tech and Auto Awards 2019: Hyundai Kona Electric is the Winner of EV of the Year Award

Like the previous two times, the third edition of the News18 Tech and Auto Awards witnessed tremendous success this week as manufacturers across the technology and automotive fraternity were awarded for the excellence of their products across 19 carefully curated categories. A total of 9 awards were distributed to 40 products across the categories at this year's edition.

Nominations for the electric vehicle of the year consisted of three two-wheelers and two two-wheelers. This included the Hyundai Kona, Ather 450, Okinawa i-Praise+, Revolt RV400 and Tata Tigor EV. However, before we dive into the results here is a closer look at the nominations

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai marked its entry into the Indian EV segment with the Kona electric. With an acclaimed range of 452km. The car was launched in India at Rs 25.30 (ex-showroom).

Tata Tigor EV

After deploying for official government fleet, Tata launched the Tigor EV for personal use this year. Its extended range delivers more than 200km in a single charge. The car was launched in India at Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Revolt RV400

The Revolt RV400 is one of the pioneers of the Indian electric motorcycle segment. With a range of 150km, the electric motorcycle offers a host of features including a sound support system that mimicks ICE sound. The bike was launched in India at Rs 98,999 (ex-showroom).

Ather 450

Bangalore-based Ather launched the Ather 450 to a much-excited audience. The electric scooter is a combination of fun and practicality that EVs are not exactly popular for. It was launched in India at Rs 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Okinawa i-Praise+

Okinawa is among the handful of manufacturers that have established a fair image for electric vehicles in India. The i-Praise+ in its lineup has garnered the most sales in India.

Winner

In the current booming environment for electric vehicles in India, the Hyundai Kona electric leads the race with the longest range of 452km on a single charge. However, in addition to the long-range, the car also brings plenty of Hyundai-elements on the table making it an SUV that scores handsomely in all things alike. The car won with a combination of good response in the voting space and a favourable lean from the jury members.

