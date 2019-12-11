Tech and Auto Awards 2019: Hyundai Venue is the Winner of Viewer's Choice Car of the Year Award
Nominations for the Hatchback of the Year award included Honda Civic, Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and MG Hector.
Image for Representation (Image: Hyundai)
Like the previous two times, the third edition of the News18 Tech and Auto Awards witnessed tremendous success this week as manufacturers across the technology and automotive fraternity were awarded for the excellence of their products across 19 carefully curated categories. A total of 9 awards were distributed to 40 products across the categories at this year's edition.
Nominations for the luxury car of the year consisted of five motorcycles from leading manufacturers in the Indian automotive market. This included the Honda Civic, Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and MG Hector. However, before we dive into the results here is a closer look at the nominations.
Honda Civic
Honda Cars India launched the all-new Civic premium sedan aiming to regain the fanbase they created with the first Civic that came back in 2007. The new Civic has a diesel engine, better features and most importantly, a design that can put even the more expensive cars to shame.
Hyundai Venue
Lastly, Hyundai launched the Venue compact SUV in India as a competitor to Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and successfully managed to outsell it. The Venue is currently the most sold SUV of India and starts at Rs 6.50 Lakh.
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos is the most famous and highest-selling mid-SUV of 2019 with number touching 14,000 units a month. Kia Seltos was launched at Rs 9.69 Lakh and offers connectivity and many first in segment features.
MG Hector
Competing against the Tata Harrier and Kia Seltos is the MG Hector, the large SUV from the house of Morris Garages, the iconic British brand now owned by SAIC. The Hector was launched at an attractive price of Rs 12.18 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
The S-Presso micro-SUV marked Maruti Suzuki’s foray into the affordable and small SUV segment. The car features plenty of SUV traits while not intimidating the ones who despise high-hauling vehicles. It was launched at Rs 3.69 and competes with Renault Kwid, Mahindra KUV100 among others.
Winner
The Hyundai Venue essentially kickstarted the connectivity revolution in the Indian automotive industry. The car garnered huge positive response in our country and returned mind-boggling sales for the company. The car continued with its popular stature after it garnered the maximum number of votes at this year's Tech and Auto Awards.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Wish Each Other Happy Anniversary
- Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha's Accounts are the Most Tweeted About in 2019
- Socially Responsible Films Don't Have a ‘Type', Can Still be Entertaining, Says Deepika Padukone
- Napoli Sack Carlo Ancelotti After Reaching Last 16 of UEFA Champions League
- Pakistani Fans Roast 'Injured' Pacer Hasan Ali for Walking Down the Ramp With 'Rib Fractures'