Tech and Auto Awards 2019: Hyundai Venue is the Winner of Viewer's Choice Car of the Year Award

Like the previous two times, the third edition of the News18 Tech and Auto Awards witnessed tremendous success this week as manufacturers across the technology and automotive fraternity were awarded for the excellence of their products across 19 carefully curated categories. A total of 9 awards were distributed to 40 products across the categories at this year's edition.

Nominations for the luxury car of the year consisted of five motorcycles from leading manufacturers in the Indian automotive market. This included the Honda Civic, Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and MG Hector. However, before we dive into the results here is a closer look at the nominations.

Honda Civic

Honda Cars India launched the all-new Civic premium sedan aiming to regain the fanbase they created with the first Civic that came back in 2007. The new Civic has a diesel engine, better features and most importantly, a design that can put even the more expensive cars to shame.

Hyundai Venue

Lastly, Hyundai launched the Venue compact SUV in India as a competitor to Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and successfully managed to outsell it. The Venue is currently the most sold SUV of India and starts at Rs 6.50 Lakh.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos is the most famous and highest-selling mid-SUV of 2019 with number touching 14,000 units a month. Kia Seltos was launched at Rs 9.69 Lakh and offers connectivity and many first in segment features.

MG Hector

Competing against the Tata Harrier and Kia Seltos is the MG Hector, the large SUV from the house of Morris Garages, the iconic British brand now owned by SAIC. The Hector was launched at an attractive price of Rs 12.18 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The S-Presso micro-SUV marked Maruti Suzuki’s foray into the affordable and small SUV segment. The car features plenty of SUV traits while not intimidating the ones who despise high-hauling vehicles. It was launched at Rs 3.69 and competes with Renault Kwid, Mahindra KUV100 among others.

Winner

The Hyundai Venue essentially kickstarted the connectivity revolution in the Indian automotive industry. The car garnered huge positive response in our country and returned mind-boggling sales for the company. The car continued with its popular stature after it garnered the maximum number of votes at this year's Tech and Auto Awards.

