Tech and Auto Awards 2019: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the Winner for Hatchback of the Year Award
Nominations for the Hatchback of the Year award included the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, S-Presso, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo facelift.
Like the previous two times, the third edition of the News18 Tech and Auto Awards witnessed tremendous success this week as manufacturers across the technology and automotive fraternity were awarded for the excellence of their products across 19 carefully curated categories. A total of 9 awards were distributed to 40 products across the categories at this year's edition.
Nominations for the hatchback of the year consisted of five cars from leading manufacturers in the Indian automotive market. This included the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, S-Presso, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo facelift. However, before we dive into the results here is a closer look at the nominations.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Earlier this year in January, the car entered a new generation with a new engine as well. Maintaining its tall-boy image that was favoured by numerous customers, the new iteration comes with plenty of new features and was launched at Rs 4.19 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
The S-Presso micro-SUV marked Maruti Suzuki’s foray into the affordable and small SUV segment. The car features plenty of SUV traits while not intimidating the ones who despise high-hauling vehicles. It was launched at Rs 3.69 and competes with Renault Kwid, Mahindra KUV100 among others.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Since its debut in 2007, the brand i10 has been among the best-selling models for Hyundai. The Grand i10 in its Nios iteration comes with a host of new features and a neat cabin that is sure to please numerous customers. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 5 lakh in India.
Ford Figo Facelift
Earlier this year, Ford gave the Figo a much-needed facelift. The facelift evidently came with a host of changes on the interior as well as exteriors that were pitted to take on dominating players in the segment. The car was launched at Rs 5.15 lakh.
Toyota Glanza
More than just a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Glanza sported plenty of features that stood out from the ones in Baleno’s holster. It was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.21 lakh.
Winner
The recently launched Maruti Suzuki S-Presso emerged with the maximum number of votes and a liking from out jury members in the segment. While Maruti Suzuki promoted it as a micro-SUV, the S-Presso falls in the same ballpark with the Renault Kwid and the Alto K10 which are essentially hatchbacks. In the domestic market, the car rose to attain a spot in the top 10 best-selling cars in India with sales figures surpassing the 10k mark.
