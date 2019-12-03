Tech and Auto Awards 2019| Nominations for Design of the Year- Tata Harrier, Ducati Diavel 1260 and More
Here are the nominations for the Best Design of the Year under the Tech and Auto Awards 2019.
Here are the nominations for the Best Design of the Year under the Tech and Auto Awards 2019.
The annual News18 Tech and Auto Awards are back after tremendous success in 2017 and 2018. This year’s award promises to be bigger and better and revolves around the theme of sustainable mobility and how Electric Vehicles can take the sustainable mobility forward. This year there are 8 categories and like last year, we will be honouring the best of the automotive designs under the Design of the year category.
Indian buyers are preferring vehicles that are not only value for money and functional, but also good looking. Even the SUVs that have been traditionally boxy in shape, have outdone the hatchbacks and sedans in terms of design. And then there are motorcycles that are getting better with every passing year. Here are the nominations –
Vote and Win - https://www.news18.com/vote
Tata Harrier
Ever since Tata Motors adopted the IMPACT 2.0 design language, their new products have managed to strike a chord among the new-age buyers. The Tata Harrier, even though is big and caters to the quintessential SUV buyer who is looking for bulk, also has a design that is not less than artwork.
Ducati Diavel 1260
Ducati launched the Diavel 1260 tourer motorcycle in India, aimed at the buyers who are looking at for a daily ride that can be occasionally used for long distance riding. However, the USP is the head-turning design that is among the best in the industry.
Honda Civic
Honda Cars India launched the all-new Civic premium sedan aiming to regain the fanbase they created with the first Civic that came back in 2007. The new Civic has a diesel engine, better features and most importantly, a design that can put even the more expensive cars to shame.
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Another sedan to join the Honda Civic in the best designed car list is the new Mercedes-Benz CLS. The CLS has always been a good looking car and the new model takes the game to a level up.
Indian FTR
Last on our list is the Indian FTR sports tourer, which not only competes against the Ducati Diavel 1260 in segment, but in design for this award too. It is India’s first flat track bike and has a stand out design.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sauda Khara Khara Remake From Good Newwz is the Crazy Wedding Dance Song You've Been Waiting for
- Wait Over Fans. Trailer of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 will Drop On December 8
- Unhappy with Commando 3 Action Scene, Wrestler Sushil Kumar Demands Its Removal
- Baby Yoda Sipping a Hot Beverage is Internet's New Favourite Meme
- Vodafone Idea Prepaid Tariffs Set to Become More Expensive: Here Are The Details