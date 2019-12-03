Tech and Auto Awards 2019| Nominations for Design of the Year- Tata Harrier, Ducati Diavel 1260 and More

The annual News18 Tech and Auto Awards are back after tremendous success in 2017 and 2018. This year’s award promises to be bigger and better and revolves around the theme of sustainable mobility and how Electric Vehicles can take the sustainable mobility forward. This year there are 8 categories and like last year, we will be honouring the best of the automotive designs under the Design of the year category.

Indian buyers are preferring vehicles that are not only value for money and functional, but also good looking. Even the SUVs that have been traditionally boxy in shape, have outdone the hatchbacks and sedans in terms of design. And then there are motorcycles that are getting better with every passing year. Here are the nominations –

Tata Harrier

Ever since Tata Motors adopted the IMPACT 2.0 design language, their new products have managed to strike a chord among the new-age buyers. The Tata Harrier, even though is big and caters to the quintessential SUV buyer who is looking for bulk, also has a design that is not less than artwork.

Ducati Diavel 1260

Ducati launched the Diavel 1260 tourer motorcycle in India, aimed at the buyers who are looking at for a daily ride that can be occasionally used for long distance riding. However, the USP is the head-turning design that is among the best in the industry.

Honda Civic

Honda Cars India launched the all-new Civic premium sedan aiming to regain the fanbase they created with the first Civic that came back in 2007. The new Civic has a diesel engine, better features and most importantly, a design that can put even the more expensive cars to shame.

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Another sedan to join the Honda Civic in the best designed car list is the new Mercedes-Benz CLS. The CLS has always been a good looking car and the new model takes the game to a level up.

Indian FTR

Last on our list is the Indian FTR sports tourer, which not only competes against the Ducati Diavel 1260 in segment, but in design for this award too. It is India’s first flat track bike and has a stand out design.

